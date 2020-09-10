Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Wednesday are here.
Couple burned while fleeing Cold Springs fire still in critical condition
The Renton couple who suffered third-degree burns while fleeing the Cold Springs fire in Okanogan County remains in critical condition Thursday morning in the intensive care unit at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.
The family’s abandoned and wrecked car was found Tuesday afternoon and had been burned, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday morning, search-and-rescue crews found the 31-year-old man and 26-year-old woman with their baby along the bank of the Columbia River; by then, the baby was already dead. The couple was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster and then flown to Harborview on Wednesday afternoon.
Harborview has the only Level I trauma and burn center for the region, according to Gregg.
—Gina Cole
In southwest Washington, one fire grows while another is extinguished
Fires across the region continue to rage Thursday morning as low humidity and gusty winds keep the area at elevated risk.
The conditions helped the Big Hollow Fire in southwest Washington — first reported Wednesday morning — grow from 6,000 to 22,000 acres in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
According to the Columbian newspaper in Vancouver, residents of north Clark County were told Wednesday night to be ready to evacuate.
Meanwhile, a fire that caused evacuations in Bonney Lake on Tuesday night has been extinguished, according to a tweet from Bonney Lake police.
That blaze began behind a Target store, the Bonney Lake Police Department tweeted around 9:30 p.m. Homes within a three-block radius were evacuated.
—Scott Hanson
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Fire conditions are dangerous in much of Western Washington today, as blazes threaten Washingtonians on both sides of the Cascades. The state has seen its first reported death of the fire season: A 1-year-old boy from Renton was killed and his parents were burned while fleeing a blaze in Okanogan County. Today, temperatures are heading toward records and air quality remains unhealthy.
