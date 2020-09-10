By
 

Fierce winds and dry, hot weather have helped rapidly spread dozens of wildfires throughout Washington state since Monday, filling the Puget Sound region with smoke, forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes, knocking out power in thousands of others and claiming the life of one child.

As of Wednesday, roughly 587,000 acres of Washington had burned — amounting to roughly half the size of 2015’s record-setting fire season, which burned more than 1 million acres.

The smoke from the fires is polluting the air, causing it to reach unhealthy levels on both sides of the Cascade Mountains. Here’s how to reduce your exposure.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Wednesday are here.

Couple burned while fleeing Cold Springs fire still in critical condition

The Renton couple who suffered third-degree burns while fleeing the Cold Springs fire in Okanogan County remains in critical condition Thursday morning in the intensive care unit at Seattle's Harborview Medical Center, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

Their 1-year-old child died in the blaze — the state's first reported death of the fire season.

The family’s abandoned and wrecked car was found Tuesday afternoon and had been burned, according to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday morning, search-and-rescue crews found the 31-year-old man and 26-year-old woman with their baby along the bank of the Columbia River; by then, the baby was already dead. The couple was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster and then flown to Harborview on Wednesday afternoon.

Harborview has the only Level I trauma and burn center for the region, according to Gregg.

—Gina Cole
In southwest Washington, one fire grows while another is extinguished

Fires across the region continue to rage Thursday morning as low humidity and gusty winds keep the area at elevated risk.

The conditions helped the Big Hollow Fire in southwest Washington — first reported Wednesday morning — grow from 6,000 to 22,000 acres in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

According to the Columbian newspaper in Vancouver, residents of north Clark County were told Wednesday night to be ready to evacuate.

Meanwhile, a fire that caused evacuations in Bonney Lake on Tuesday night has been extinguished, according to a tweet from Bonney Lake police.

That blaze began behind a Target store, the Bonney Lake Police Department tweeted around 9:30 p.m. Homes within a three-block radius were evacuated.

—Scott Hanson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Fire conditions are dangerous in much of Western Washington today, as blazes threaten Washingtonians on both sides of the Cascades. The state has seen its first reported death of the fire season: A 1-year-old boy from Renton was killed and his parents were burned while fleeing a blaze in Okanogan County. Today, temperatures are heading toward records and air quality remains unhealthy.

Firefighters from Kittitas Valley Fire Department work on hot spots in Graham, Pierce County, on Wednesday. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
How to reduce your exposure to unhealthy air: That cloth mask won't help, but a doctor and an atmospheric scientist are sharing their advice on what will.

Recreation is turning into “wreckreation,” as COVID-cabin-fevered people venture out and damage public lands across Washington — including, it seems, sparking wildfires with careless or clueless behavior. Here's how to make sure you're recreating responsibly.

A Northern California fire incinerated a community and killed three people after its size exploded by six times in just a day. Now it's threatening thousands more homes. Here's the latest on California's fires.

Between firenadoes and blazes that run 15-mile sprints, it's taking only days to produce what had once been seen as extreme, once-in-a-lifetime fires.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

