Fierce winds and dry, hot weather have helped rapidly spread dozens of wildfires throughout Washington state since Monday, filling the Puget Sound region with smoke, forcing hundreds of families to flee their homes, knocking out power in thousands of others and claiming the life of one child.

As of Wednesday, roughly 587,000 acres of Washington had burned — amounting to roughly half the size of 2015’s record-setting fire season, which burned more than 1 million acres.

The smoke from the fires is polluting the air, causing it to reach unhealthy levels on both sides of the Cascade Mountains. Here’s how to reduce your exposure.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Wednesday are here.