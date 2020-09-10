Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Wednesday are here.
In southwest Washington, one fire grows while another is extinguished
Fires across the region continued to rage Thursday morning as low humidity and gusty winds keep the area at elevated risk.
The conditions helped the Big Hollow Fire in southwestern Washington -- first reported Wednesday morning -- grow from 6,000 to 22,000 acres in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
According to the Colombian newspaper in Vancouver, residents of north Clark County were told Wednesday night to be ready to evacuate.
Meanwhile, a fire that caused evacuations in Bonney Lake on Tuesday night has been extinguished, according to a tweet from the Bonney Lake Police.
That blaze began behind a Target store, the Bonney Lake Police Department tweeted around 9:30 p.m. Homes within a three-block radius were evacuated.
—Scott Hanson
Advertising
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Fire conditions are dangerous in much of Western Washington today, as blazes threaten Washingtonians on both sides of the Cascades. The state has seen its first reported death of the fire season: A 1-year-old boy from Renton was killed and his parents were burned while fleeing a blaze in Okanogan County. Today, temperatures are heading toward records and air quality remains unhealthy.
How to reduce your exposure to unhealthy air: That cloth mask won't help, but a doctor and an atmospheric scientist are sharing their advice on what will.