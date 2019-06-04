Several hundred residents of Grant County have been ordered to evacuate because of a fast-moving wildfire that grew overnight to cover more than 3,500 acres, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Whipped by wind and fueled with dry grass and sage, the fire grew 500 acres in just a few hours early Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

The two hot spots are at Lower Crab Creek Road, which is closed, and Road 15 Southwest, according to the sheriff’s office.

@GrantCoSheriff @KHQLocalNews @kxly4news @KREM2 @iFiberOneNews SR 243 Fire is now West of Road 15 SW and continuing at a high rate. Follow us on our social media for up to date fire info. pic.twitter.com/86I9LCSLoC — Darrik Gregg (@ChiefDepGregg) June 4, 2019

Officials have issued a Level 3 Evacuation Notice — which means leave immediately — to residents of Beverly Burke Road between Highway 26 and Highway 243, according to the sheriff’s office.

A Level 2 Evacuation Notice — which means to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice — is in place for residents of Beverly, Schawana and Wanapum Village.

Monday night, 25 to 75 homes were within the Level 2 evacuation zone and six homes were under the Level 3 Evacuation order, according to KOMO 4. Numerous outbuildings, but no primary residences, had been destroyed, the station reported on Monday.

Advertising

Residents of Smyrna, and others nearby, are being asked to be on alert and be ready to leave if necessary.

The fire caused power outages in Mattawa. The sheriff’s office is directing those affected to follow @GrantPUD for information on when power will be restored. People are being asked to call 911 only for life-threatening emergencies.

Six fire agencies are on the scene, and the state has dispatched more firefighters, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say unless you are within 3 miles of the Wanapum Dam, you are not at risk, according to KHQ News. There is no risk right now for residents of Benton and Franklin counties, the station reported.

Highway 243 is open for traffic, but officials are asking people to watch for firefighters and law enforcement in the area.

On its Facebook page, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Just so everyone knows, state mobilized firefighters come equipped with plenty of drinking water, food, clothing, etc. They won’t need any donated materials, but would be grateful if you said ‘thanks.’ They appreciate it!”

Advertising

The sheriff’s office said it cannot accept donated money or material possessions, but people wishing to help residents may contact the American Red Cross.

For more information on preventing wildfires, see the state Department of Natural Resources’ tip page.