Although the recent hot and dry weather fueling Washington’s wildfires has started to wind down, the smoke from the blazes has stuck around over the Puget Sound region. On the bright side, showers rolling in could start to funnel the haze away from us — but thunderstorms could be on the way as well.
Fires continue to burn across Washington state
Wildfires continue to blaze across Washington even as the smoke that has choked Western Washington begins to dissipate.
There is also some good news east of the Cascades as several fires have been contained, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC).
On Wednesday morning, the NWCC reported the containment of five large fires in Washington and Oregon: Evans Canyon, White River, Manning Road, Alameda and Babb. On Thursday morning, the Customs Road fire near Curlew, Ferry County, was also listed as 100% contained.
Seven fires are being monitored by the NWCC, which gave the following status report Friday morning:
- Inchelium Complex encompassing the Fry, Inchelium Highway and Kewa Field fires (started Sept. 7), north of Inchelium: 19,005 acres of grass, brush and timber (same as Thursday), 67% contained, active fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices in effect.
- Big Hollow fire (started Sept. 8), northwest of Carson: 24,309 acres of timber and slash (1,336 more than Thursday), 25% completed, moderate fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices and road, trail and area closures in effect.
- Whitney fire (started Sept. 7), northwest of Davenport: 127,430 acres of grass, brush and timber (unchanged since Thursday), 95% contained, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened.
- Cold Springs fire (started Sept. 6), south of Omak: 189,923 acres of grass and brush (331 more than Thursday), 85% contained, minimal fire behavior. Structures threatened. Evacuation notices and road, trail and area closures in effect.
- Pearl Hill fire (started Sept. 7 when it split off from the Cold Springs fire), east of Bridgeport: 223,730 acres of grass and brush (unchanged since Thursday), 94% contained, minimal fire behavior. Road and area closures in effect.
- Cold Creek fire (started Sept. 14), west of Yakima: 400 acres of timber (148 more than Thursday), 5% contained, active fire behavior. Structures threatened. Road, trail and area closures in effect.
- Fish fire (started Sept. 8 by humans), east of Enumclaw: 132 acres of timber (unchanged since Thursday), 75% contained, minimal fire behavior. Road closures in effect.
The NWCC has given no update on these Washington fires since Wednesday:
- Sumner Grade fire (started Sept. 7), northeast of Waller: 494 acres of grass, brush and timber, 95% contained, minimal fire behavior.
- Apple Acres fire (started Sept. 7), northeast of Chelan: 5,500 acres of grass, timber and brush (273 fewer than Tuesday afternoon), 99% contained, minimal fire behavior.
There was no update as of Thursday for the Customs Road fire (started Sept. 7), northwest of Curlew: 2,208 acres of timber and brush (unchanged since Wednesday), 100% contained, minimal fire behavior.
