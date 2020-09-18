By
 

Although the recent hot and dry weather fueling Washington’s wildfires has started to wind down, the smoke from the blazes is sticking around over the Puget Sound region for at least another day. On the bright side, Thursday’s air quality improved slightly and weather experts are predicting the haze will clear sometime this weekend.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Thursday are here.

The El Dorado Fire in Angelus Oaks, Calif., Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (Eric Thayer / The New York Times)
A firefighter has died while battling a California blaze sparked by a "gender reveal" party.

How did the West's fires get so bad? It all began as a stunning light show.

And oops: Gov. Jay Inslee delivered comfort — and illegal apples — to communities ravaged by wildfires.

—Kris Higginson
