By
 

At least 10 wildfires remain active on both sides of the Cascade Mountains, and thick smoke continues to cover the Puget Sound region — a haze weather experts say isn’t likely to clear out soon.

While some light showers could help over the weekend, it’s hard to be sure what could make a difference until the fires stop burning, meteorologists have said.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Wednesday are here.

Related

How to reduce your exposure to unhealthy air from wildfire smoke

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Optometrists are getting a flood of calls about eye irritation. Here's how to pacify your peepers and protect yourself from the bad air.

The smoke is drifting across the nation and around the world, delivering powerfully vivid sunsets along the way.

Will this year's fires be too big for Congress to keep ignoring? Some think so.

Fire experts say the nation needs new strategies to cope with the escalating threat of extreme climate change, which seems to be worsening fire seasons. And yet the country’s top fire science budget has been slashed. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said “forest management” — harvesting trees to reduce fuel for fires — is the key to preventing wildfires, but scientists agree no amount of “forest management” can stop disasters on an ever-more-flammable planet.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

How are the wildfires affecting you?

Have you been affected by the wildfires in Washington state? Has the resulting smoke had an impact on your health? Are you on the front lines fighting the fires? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.

Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories