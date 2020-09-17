By
 

At least 10 wildfires remain active on both sides of the Cascade Mountains, and thick smoke continues to cover the Puget Sound region — a haze weather experts say isn’t likely to clear out today.

The coast saw a bit of air quality improvement due to some showers and a little push of marine air, but the air around the Puget Sound region remains in the “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” ranges. It’s expected to stay that way as a southerly wind brings in more smoke from Oregon and California.

However, thunderstorms and a low-pressure system might bring some relief as we head into the weekend.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Wednesday are here.

Optometrists are getting a flood of calls about eye irritation. Here's how to pacify your peepers and protect yourself from the bad air.

The smoke is drifting across the nation and around the world, delivering powerfully vivid sunsets along the way.

Will this year's fires be too big for Congress to keep ignoring? Some think so.

Fire experts say the nation needs new strategies to cope with the escalating threat of extreme climate change, which seems to be worsening fire seasons. And yet the country’s top fire science budget has been slashed. President Donald Trump has repeatedly said “forest management” — harvesting trees to reduce fuel for fires — is the key to preventing wildfires, but scientists agree no amount of “forest management” can stop disasters on an ever-more-flammable planet.

—Kris Higginson

