About eight wildfires remain active on both sides of the Cascade Mountains in Washington, and thick smoke continues to cover the Puget Sound region — a haze weather experts say isn’t likely to clear out today.

The coast saw a bit of air quality improvement due to some showers and a little push of marine air, but the air around the Puget Sound region remains in the “unhealthy” or “very unhealthy” ranges. It’s expected to stay that way as a southerly wind brings in more smoke from Oregon and California.

However, thunderstorms and a low-pressure system might bring some relief as we head into the weekend.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Wednesday are here.

Related How to reduce your exposure to unhealthy air from wildfire smoke

<br />