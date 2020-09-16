Wildfires continue to devastate the Pacific Northwest and blanket the Puget Sound region with thick smoke.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting an upcoming low-pressure system could clear away the haze by the weekend.

In Oregon, three dozen fires have burned more than 1 million acres, killed 10 people, left more than two dozen missing and forced more than 40,000 people to flee their homes.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Tuesday are here.

Related How to reduce your exposure to unhealthy air from wildfire smoke