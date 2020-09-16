By
 

Wildfires continue to devastate the Pacific Northwest and blanket the Puget Sound region with thick smoke.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting an upcoming low-pressure system could clear away the haze by the weekend.

In Oregon, three dozen fires have burned more than 1 million acres, killed 10 people, left more than two dozen missing and forced more than 40,000 people to flee their homes.

Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Tuesday are here.

Catch up on the past 24 hours

The fires are destroying crucial wildlife areas and gravely diminishing populations of endangered animals in Washington — from the sage grouse to the tiny, one-pound pygmy rabbit.

Oregon has opened a mobile morgue for fire victims, with 10 people confirmed dead and 50 unaccounted for.

Fighting these fires is like “dropping a bucket of water on an atomic bomb.” And the buckets are running empty as hundreds of requests for help pile up, with half of the fire season still to come.

After a gender reveal celebration touched off a massive blaze, the woman who started the trend wants it to stop. The extravagant displays have proven disastrous in more than one way.

How are the wildfires affecting you?

Seattle Times staff & news services

