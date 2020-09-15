Destructive wildfires continue to rip through the state, with firefighters battling some 30 fires in Washington and Oregon.
With the fires has come thick smoke that has settled over the region and could linger until Friday. It was expected to blow away Monday; here’s why that forecast came up short.
Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Monday are here.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Why didn't forecasts give us a clear view of how long we'd be gasping this noxious air? Here's how the models got it wrong and why the smoke is so obstinate. The blazes have burned more than 790,000 acres in Washington — the size of nearly 15 Seattles. We've pulled together more comparisons to help you picture how big the fires are. Plus, you can check their status on this map.
Checkpoints, burned towns and an eerie quiet: Oregon's epic wildfire damage is coming into focus. Firefighters are starting to gain the upper hand on massive blazes, but winds and lightning loom.
"I am your wife": A tragedy was unfolding in Oregon when a frantic man nearly ran over a badly burned woman crawling in the road, then helped her into his car and kept searching for his family.
How the smoke is disrupting daily life: Seattle's beaches, parks and playfields will be closed through tomorrow, and Alaska Airlines has suspended its Portland and Spokane flights.
The fires are heating up the presidential campaigns. Joe Biden yesterday spoke of seeing the “accelerating, punishing reality” of climate change, while President Donald Trump dismissed concerns that temperatures are on the rise: "I don’t think science knows, actually."
—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services
