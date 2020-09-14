Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Sunday are here.
Smoke to linger as hopes for wind and rain dissipate Monday
Darn it.
That weather system we were hoping would blow through Western Washington on Monday and clear out the smoke is turning out to be weaker than expected, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
It could be Friday before we get another chance at the kind of rainy, windy weather we need to push the smoky air from our region, said weather service meteorologist Dana Felton.
Oregon residents, fearing looters amid wildfires, post signs threatening to kill intruders
Smoke-veiled country roads in Clackamas County are taking on a dystopian feel, as residents in the wildfire evacuation zone post signs boasting of armed patrols and threatening to shoot and kill looters.
Several signs contain some variation of “You loot, we shoot.” One sign captured by a photographer for the Portland television station KPTV between Estacada and Colton was more detailed: “We won’t call your family. Your body will never be found!! Bang bang!”
It’s a grim scene, even in a year that has already brought a global pandemic and recession.
Law enforcement officials around the state have spoken out to dispel false reports spreading on social media of widespread looting in evacuation zones, as tens of thousands of Oregonians have been forced to flee wildfires.
Law enforcement and community members have also had to contend with armed residents in both counties setting up illegal roadblocks to control who enters and leaves.
Shifting winds are threatening to accelerate blazes across the West today. President Donald Trump is in California amid a fight with West Coast governors (including Gov. Jay Inslee) over the role of climate change.
