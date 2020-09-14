Firefighters are battling some 30 fires in Washington and Oregon, aided by weather conditions that improved over the weekend, slowing the growth of many fires. Howling east winds early last week drove huge fires across the region, including on the west side of the Cascade mountains, where wildfires are less common but can become massive.

A “super-massive” smoke plume billowed into the region over the weekend, and the state Department of Ecology forecasts conditions will be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” across most of Western Washington on Monday. Here’s how to reduce your exposure.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Sunday are here.