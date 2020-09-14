By
 

Firefighters are battling some 30 fires in Washington and Oregon. Howling east winds early last week drove huge fires across the region, including on the west side of the Cascade mountains, where wildfires are less common but can become massive.

A “super-massive” smoke plume billowed into the region over the weekend, and Monday’s air quality forecast continues to look grim across most of Western Washington. Here’s how to reduce your exposure, and what the weather forecast says about when smoke could clear.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Sunday are here.

Smoke to linger as hopes for wind and rain dissipate Monday

Darn it.

That weather system we were hoping would blow through Western Washington on Monday and clear out the smoke is turning out to be weaker than expected, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

It could be Friday before we get another chance at the kind of rainy, windy weather we need to push the smoky air from our region, said weather service meteorologist Dana Felton.

Read the full story here.

—Christine Clarridge
Oregon residents, fearing looters amid wildfires, post signs threatening to kill intruders

Car headlights are barely visible through the heavy smoke from wildfires in rural Clackamas County, Oregon, on Thursday, Sept. 10. (Kristina Barker / The New York Times)
Smoke-veiled country roads in Clackamas County are taking on a dystopian feel, as residents in the wildfire evacuation zone post signs boasting of armed patrols and threatening to shoot and kill looters.

Several signs contain some variation of “You loot, we shoot.” One sign captured by a photographer for the Portland television station KPTV between Estacada and Colton was more detailed: “We won’t call your family. Your body will never be found!! Bang bang!”

It’s a grim scene, even in a year that has already brought a global pandemic and recession.

Law enforcement officials around the state have spoken out to dispel false reports spreading on social media of widespread looting in evacuation zones, as tens of thousands of Oregonians have been forced to flee wildfires.

Law enforcement and community members have also had to contend with armed residents in both counties setting up illegal roadblocks to control who enters and leaves.

Read the full story here.

—The Oregonian

Catch up on the past 24 hours

The Space Needle was barely visible from Kerry Park on Saturday. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)
Check the status of Washington state's major fires on this map.

Our bad air has already taken a toll on residents' mental health.

Shifting winds are threatening to accelerate blazes across the West today. President Donald Trump is in California amid a fight with West Coast governors (including Gov. Jay Inslee) over the role of climate change.

On top of COVID-19, fast-moving fires are threatening farms and farmworkers amid Washington's apple harvest.

The apocalyptic scenes are a sign of how east winds and hotter summers could fuel more devastating fires west of the Cascades. And in California, nearly 150 million dead trees could stoke even more massive firestorms, say scientists who have long pushed for preventive steps.

"It’s really tough to fight a fire with a broken heart." One Oregon fire chief had to order the evacuation of her own family and then stay on the firefighting line as nightmares came true.

—Kris Higginson

How are the wildfires affecting you?

Have you been affected by the wildfires in Washington state? Has the resulting smoke had an impact on your health? Are you on the front lines fighting the fires? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.

Seattle Times staff & news services

