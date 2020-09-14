Firefighters are battling some 30 fires in Washington and Oregon. Howling east winds early last week drove huge fires across the region, including on the west side of the Cascade mountains, where wildfires are less common but can become massive.

A “super-massive” smoke plume billowed into the region over the weekend, and Monday’s air quality forecast continues to look grim across most of Western Washington. Here’s how to reduce your exposure, and what the weather forecast says about when smoke could clear.

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Sunday are here.