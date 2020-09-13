Dozens of wildfires continue to rage in the forests, grasslands and foothills of the Pacific Northwest and down the West Coast, blackening more than 1.5 million acres in Washington and Oregon while forcing evacuations, knocking out power and fouling the air with smoke and soot.
Washington state blazes slowed on Friday and Saturday
as weather conditions improved.
The air quality is expected to improve after
a “super-massive” smoke plume billowed into the region over the weekend. The state Department of Ecology forecasts unhealthful conditions for Sunday — here’s how to reduce your exposure.
Throughout Sunday, on this page, we'll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast.
here.
8:09 am How climate change fuels Pacific Northwest wildfire
Firefighters with the Monitor Fire Department wait alongside the road surrounded by smoke in an area destroyed by a wildfire Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, near Mill City, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher) ORJL104 ORJL104 ORJL104 (John Locher / The Associated Press)
Climate change has primed the region’s landscapes for wildfire, pushing summer temperatures higher, drying vegetation and stretching out the fire season.
In Western Washington, cool onshore flow from the Pacific Ocean typically keeps summer skies blue as a robin’s egg.
But on Monday, that wind pattern was thrust into reverse.
And scientists now are examining whether a changing climate could play a role in driving the wind events that history shows have wreaked destruction on the region’s west side.
The Seattle Times Staff & News services
