Dozens of wildfires continue to rage in the forests, grasslands and foothills of the Pacific Northwest and down the West Coast, blackening more than 1.5 million acres in Washington and Oregon while forcing evacuations, knocking out power and fouling the air with smoke and soot.
Weather systems Monday expected to push smoke out of Seattle; fire growth slows
A mix of smoke and fog shrouded the Puget Sound region as fires continued to burn throughout the West Sunday morning.
Firefighters continued battling roughly 30 fires in Washington and Oregon, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. One new fire was reported in Washington 14 miles south of Pullman in the Wawawei Canyon, covering 310 acres. The blaze was 25% contained as of Sunday morning.
But cooler temperatures, lighter winds and higher humidities continued to slow the growth of fires throughout the Northwest.
With the smoke mixing with fog and low clouds, the low visibility appeared set to remain for the first half of the day, although there’s a chance of gradual improvement in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.
Starting Monday, multiple incoming weather systems should bring stronger eastward winds blowing the smoke to higher levels of the atmosphere.
“As we get into Monday, through the day and beyond, it looks like the majority of the smoke will begin to move off to the east and mix out, giving us some improvement,” said Matthew Cullen, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It may not be a rapid flip the switch and suddenly it’s all gone kind of thing, but the trend toward improvement looks to be on the way.”
The Pearl Hill and Cold Springs fires – the two largest in Washington – were respectively 80% and 45% contained as of Sunday morning. The Pearl Hill fire near Bridgeport has burned nearly 224,000 acres, with the Cold Springs blaze approaching 189,000 acres.
—Micheal Rietmulder
Almost all missing people accounted for in deadly Oregon blaze
Authorities say almost all of the people listed as missing from a deadly wildfire in southern Oregon have been accounted for.
Late Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s office said that four people had died in the Almeda Fire that burned in the Ashland area.
Authorities earlier this week said as many as 50 people could be missing from the blaze, but now say the number of people unaccounted for is down to one.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that the number could fluctuate.
At least 10 people were killed in wildfires that burned the past week throughout Oregon. Officials have said more people are missing from other blazes and the number of fatalities is likely to rise.
—The Associated Press
How climate change fuels Pacific Northwest wildfire
Climate change has primed the region’s landscapes for wildfire, pushing summer temperatures higher, drying vegetation and stretching out the fire season.
In Western Washington, cool onshore flow from the Pacific Ocean typically keeps summer skies blue as a robin’s egg.
But on Monday, that wind pattern was thrust into reverse.
And scientists now are examining whether a changing climate could play a role in driving the wind events that history shows have wreaked destruction on the region’s west side.
