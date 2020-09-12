About 30 large fires continued to burn across Washington and Oregon on Friday, torching more than 600,000 acres in our state, destroying hundreds of homes, forcing thousands of people to flee and turning the pristine air of the Pacific Northwest into a hazy mishmash of smoke.

While the weather shifted for the better Friday and helped firefighters contain ongoing blazes, a thick haze settled over Seattle, prompting officials to urge people to stay indoors this weekend. The air quality, confirmed to be hazardous by weather officials, isn’t expected to clear until early next week.

Meanwhile, in Oregon, 40,000 residents have been evacuated and dozens of people went missing while firefighters battled two large blazes Friday. The state’s emergency management director said officials are “preparing for a mass fatality event.”

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Friday are here.