While the weather shifted for the better Friday and helped firefighters contain ongoing blazes, a thick haze settled over Seattle, prompting officials to urge people to stay indoors this weekend. The air quality, confirmed to be hazardous by weather officials, isn’t expected to clear until early next week.
Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Friday are here.
FBI debunks 'untrue' rumors that wildfires in Oregon were set by extremists
The FBI says rumors about political extremists setting wildfires in Oregon are false, backing local law enforcement agencies who have sought to quash a torrent of misinformation about the fires on social media.
In a statement issued Friday, the FBI in Portland said law enforcement agencies have received reports that extremists are responsible for the fires.
"With our state and local partners, the FBI has investigated several such reports and found them to be untrue," the agency's statement said.
False rumors and conspiracy theories have rocketed across Facebook and other social media over the past week. Some blamed fires in Oregon and Washington on far-left antifa activists, while others pointed to the far-right Proud Boys group. Sheriffs and police agencies turned to Facebook to quash those reports.
"Conspiracy theories and misinformation take valuable resources away local fire and police agencies working around the clock to bring these fires under control. Please help our entire community by only sharing validated information from official sources," the FBI statement said.
There have been reports of people setting fires, but no evidence of a coordinated political arson campaign, according to law enforcement officials.
One person was arrested Thursday in Tacoma for allegedly using matches to light grass on fire at a highway interchange. On Wednesday, state troopers arrested a Puyallup man after they say he was seen setting a fire in the median of Highway 167.
In Eastern Washington, Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said this week that the death of a 1-year old boy burned in fires raging south of Omak is being investigated as a homicide in case the blazes were found to be set by persons.