Dozens of wildfires continue to rage in the forests, grasslands and foothills of the Pacific Northwest and down the West Coast, blackening more than a million acres in Washington and Oregon while forcing evacuations, knocking out power and fouling the air with smoke and soot.

The air quality is expected to worsen, with meteorologists warning of a “super-massive” smoke plume billowing into the region over the weekend. The state Department of Ecology forecasts unhealthful conditions for everyone Friday — here’s how to reduce your exposure.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Thursday are here.