Half a million Oregonians, more than 10 percent of the state’s population, have evacuated from wildfires
The record-breaking wildfires that have torn through Oregon at an alarming pace this week have now forced an estimated 500,000 residents to evacuate as of Thursday — more than 10% of the state’s entire population.
More than 30 fast-moving wildfires across the state have now killed at least four people and burned more than 900,000 acres in Oregon, nearly doubling the annual average of acres burned in just three days, according to the state’s Office of Emergency Management.
The number of evacuees spiked on Thursday when many residents left communities in Clackamas County, the state’s third-most populous county, which borders Portland, said Paula Fasano Negele, a spokeswoman for the OEM.
In California, crews are searching for 16 people in what is already the state's deadliest blaze of the year, after the North Complex fire tore through Sierra Nevada foothills. Smoke was so thick that fire helicopters couldn't fly yesterday.
