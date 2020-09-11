By
 

Dozens of wildfires continue to rage in the forests, grasslands and foothills of the Pacific Northwest and down the West Coast, blackening more than a million acres in Washington and Oregon while forcing evacuations, knocking out power and fouling the air with smoke and soot.

The air quality is expected to worsen, with meteorologists warning of a “super-massive” smoke plume billowing into the region over the weekend. The state Department of Ecology forecasts unhealthful conditions for everyone Friday — here’s how to reduce your exposure.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll post updates on the wildfires and their effects on the Seattle area, Washington state and the West Coast. Updates from Thursday are here.

Half a million Oregonians, more than 10 percent of the state’s population, have evacuated from wildfires

The record-breaking wildfires that have torn through Oregon at an alarming pace this week have now forced an estimated 500,000 residents to evacuate as of Thursday — more than 10% of the state’s entire population.

More than 30 fast-moving wildfires across the state have now killed at least four people and burned more than 900,000 acres in Oregon, nearly doubling the annual average of acres burned in just three days, according to the state’s Office of Emergency Management.

The number of evacuees spiked on Thursday when many residents left communities in Clackamas County, the state’s third-most populous county, which borders Portland, said Paula Fasano Negele, a spokeswoman for the OEM.

—The Washington Post
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Wildfires tear through homes as Seattle area braces for ‘super-massive’ smoke plume: Javier Pascacio Pacheco and his aunt Maria Carranza Perez lost nearly everything when the Pearl Hill fire barreled into Bridgeport, Douglas County. They're among fire victims taking stock, with homes in ashes and injured animals roaming. Here's a map showing the status of Washington's major blazes.

Air quality is expected to worsen significantly today after still-raging wildfires destroyed homes and blackened more than a million acres in Washington and Oregon. Here's how to deal with the unhealthful air.

How to prepare for wildfires: The CDC has outlined several steps to take now.

In Oregon, walls of flame moved with tremendous speed, destroying hundreds of homes and forcing residents to flee down roads with flames on both sides. More than 80,000 people are under evacuation notice.

In California, crews are searching for 16 people in what is already the state's deadliest blaze of the year, after the North Complex fire tore through Sierra Nevada foothills. Smoke was so thick that fire helicopters couldn't fly yesterday.

Beware of misinformation. Officials are debunking a barrage of competing claims that activists on the far left and far right are setting fires.

—Kris Higginson

Do you have questions about wildfires?

