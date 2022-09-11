The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, rapidly grew to an estimated 9,000 acres by late that night.
An 18-mile corridor of Highway 2 remains closed, and a mandatory Level 3 evacuation is still in place between Index and Skykomish, north of the highway.
Diminished air quality, meanwhile, continues to plague much of the state. Air-quality readings in Cascade Mountain towns and Puget Sound cities were primarily moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups early Sunday.
Traffic on Interstate 90 is expected to be more congested than usual Sunday, when thousands return home from weekend travel, because of detouring traffic from both Stevens Pass and White Pass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Drivers in the Leavenworth and Wenatchee areas were advised to divert through Blewett Pass to I-90, for trips to the Seattle-Everett area, instead of trying to drive Highway 2 westward.
Throughout Sunday, on this page, updates will be provided on fires, air quality and evacuations.
250 structures 'directly threatened' by blaze
The Bolt Creek fire continued its spread over Saturday night, pressing close to the town of Index in southeastern Snohomish County as firefighters concentrated their efforts to battle the blaze along Highway 2. Rich Elliott, an operations section chief responding to the fire, said in a Sunday morning update that 250 structures alongside the highway are “directly threatened by the fire as it sits right now.” He said firefighters have structural protections around the communities of Grotto and Baring, and are working to keep the fire away from Index. Communities between Index and Skykomish — a roughly dozen-mile stretch over forested, mountainous terrain — remain under mandatory evacuation orders. Highway 2 is closed along this stretch and rail traffic is stopped, Elliott said.
—Daniel Gilbert
Advertising
Index evacuates: 'Then we started to realize this could be it'
Randy Ladowski, 34, and his girlfriend spent the night in a homemade structure on his truck outside the evacuation center in Monroe. The structure has a bed, kitchen, composting toilet and solar panels.
Ladowski works as a rope access technician in Seattle but lives in the town of Index. He was busy transferring his climbing and skiing gear from his car to the trailer Sunday morning.
Before everyone left during the evacuation, Ladowski said he took one final walk around town with his friends and neighbors.
The small community takes any excuse to gather, he said, whether it’s to celebrate Pride Day or to protest in support of abortion rights.
“Everyone was kind of lighthearted,” he said. “Then we started to realize this could be it.”
Ladowski had just managed to sneak back into Index on Sunday morning to get his motorcycle and park it in Gold Bar.
“I took one lap around town on the bike and then was like, ‘I gotta go. I’m going to start crying,’” he said.
—Amanda Zhou
Evacuees gathered at Monroe shelter
Eight people stayed overnight at an American Red Cross shelter at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe, said volunteer Mike Larson. More people slept in their vehicles in the parking lot, he said.
On Sunday morning, residents wandered in to eat breakfast and use the restrooms. Leigh Christianson, 69, who slept on a cot after leaving the town of Index on Saturday night, was on her third cup of coffee.
Her husband, 67 year-old Len Gugala, slept in the truck keeping their Yorkshire terrier mix, Caesar, company. Dogs are not allowed inside unless they're crated, she said.
Index, the couple's home for nearly 30 years, "was really eerie,” Gugala said.