A rampaging late-summer wildfire that sent communities and hikers fleeing west of Stevens Pass on Saturday continues to burn as evacuations and a major highway closure remain in effect.

The Bolt Creek fire, reported early Saturday at 20 acres, rapidly grew to an estimated 9,000 acres by late that night.

An 18-mile corridor of Highway 2 remains closed, and a mandatory Level 3 evacuation is still in place between Index and Skykomish, north of the highway.

Diminished air quality, meanwhile, continues to plague much of the state. Air-quality readings in Cascade Mountain towns and Puget Sound cities were primarily moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups early Sunday.

Traffic on Interstate 90 is expected to be more congested than usual Sunday, when thousands return home from weekend travel, because of detouring traffic from both Stevens Pass and White Pass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Drivers in the Leavenworth and Wenatchee areas were advised to divert through Blewett Pass to I-90, for trips to the Seattle-Everett area, instead of trying to drive Highway 2 westward.

