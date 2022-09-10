Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed Saturday, from Galena Road to Beckler Road, because of a growing wildfire in the area.

The Bolt Creek fire, as it’s been named, was first reported early Saturday at 20 acres, but has likely grown since then, said Ryan Rodruck, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

A Level 3 evacuation order has been issued for the Beckler River Campground, just north of Skykomish, meaning anyone in the area should leave now, Washington State Trooper Anthony Reese said Saturday morning.

The town of Grotto, west of Skykomish, is under a Level 2 evacuation, meaning people should be packed and ready and to leave. The town of Index, farther west, is under Level 1 evacuation. Residents should consider planning and packing to leave, just in case.

The Department of Natural Resources has sent helicopters to the area, equipped to dump water on the fires. The fire is on the border of state and federal forest service lands and response will be coordinated between agencies.

The Bolt Creek fire adds to what has been a difficult week for fires in Western Washington. The Goat Rocks Fire, near Packwood, in Lewis County, is now estimated to span 1,200 acres. Highway 12 from Skate Creek to White Pass is closed as a result. Highway 123 is also closed, from Highway 12 to Highway 410. Timberline, Goat Rocks, and High Valley neighborhoods east of Packwood are under a Level 3 evacuation, while the remainder of Packwood is under a Level 2 evacuation.

The Kalama fire, southwest of Mount St. Helens, has spurred Level 3 evacuations from the border of Cowlitz and Lewis counties and the border of Skamania and Cowlitz counties. Residents can find more information on the U.S. Forest Service’s website.