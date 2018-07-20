The fire that started on Thursday grew "significantly" overnight, according to Washington's Department of Natural Resources.

A fast-burning wildfire shut down both directions of Interstate 90 east of Ellensburg in Central Washington for the second time this month.

Westbound lanes of the freeway have reopened, while eastbound lanes will be “re-evaluated” at 4 p.m., the state’s transportation department tweeted at 7 a.m.

The fire that started Thursday grew “significantly” overnight, Carrie McCausland, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, said Friday morning.

The blaze, which has been named the Boylston fire, had grown to approximately 58,000 acres overnight, KING 5 reported.

“It’s a fast, wind-driven fire on grassy land that burns rapidly,” said McCausland.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office ordered level 3 evacuations, which mean leave immediately, to the Auvil Fruit Company and Getty’s Cove. A level 2 evacuation warning, which means get ready to leave, was issued for Wanapum State Park.

#WaWILDFIRE UPDATE – #BoylstonFire along #I90 west of Columbia River now estimated at 3,000 acres and growing easterly in heavy wind. https://t.co/CYbIS1Ubzw — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 20, 2018

McCausland said the Department of Natural Resources sent personnel and equipment to help fight the blaze.

A detour is in place along the Old Vantage Highway, according to the state patrol.