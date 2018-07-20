The fire that started on Thursday grew "significantly" overnight, according to Washington's Department of Natural Resources.
A fast-burning wildfire shut down both directions of Interstate 90 east of Ellensburg in Central Washington for the second time this month.
Westbound lanes of the freeway have reopened, while eastbound lanes will be “re-evaluated” at 4 p.m., the state’s transportation department tweeted at 7 a.m.
The fire that started Thursday grew “significantly” overnight, Carrie McCausland, a spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, said Friday morning.
The blaze, which has been named the Boylston fire, had grown to approximately 58,000 acres overnight, KING 5 reported.
Most Read Local Stories
- Ballard's homelessness quadrupled last year, and anger is spilling over
- Arrest of alleged Russian agent Maria Butina puts spotlight on Bellevue's Second Amendment Foundation
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ co-star Edgar Hansen pleads guilty to sexually assaulting teen girl
- Downtown Seattle needs full bike-lane network by 2020, City Council says — but SDOT has big concerns
- Is the GOP a party, or a cult? | Danny Westneat
“It’s a fast, wind-driven fire on grassy land that burns rapidly,” said McCausland.
The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office ordered level 3 evacuations, which mean leave immediately, to the Auvil Fruit Company and Getty’s Cove. A level 2 evacuation warning, which means get ready to leave, was issued for Wanapum State Park.
McCausland said the Department of Natural Resources sent personnel and equipment to help fight the blaze.
A detour is in place along the Old Vantage Highway, according to the state patrol.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.