A fire on the Hanford Reach National Monument had burned an estimated 8,000 acres northwest of Richland by Thursday night, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The fire, which is being called the Cold Creek Fire, started as two small fires that broke out Thursday afternoon near Highway 24 in Benton County just east of the Yakima County line, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The fire had spread over 1,000 acres by 4 p.m. and had grown to 8,000 acres just two hours later, according to the Department of Natural Resources. It was burning through wildland west of Highway 240 on a portion of the monument closed to the public, the Arid Lands Ecology Reserve, or ALE, which includes Rattlesnake Mountain.

The ALE Reserve includes the original security zone around the production portion of the Hanford nuclear reservation, which is on the east side of Highway 240.

Hanford, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife firefighters, along with firefighters from Benton County Fire District 1, West Benton Fire Rescue and Oregon, were battling high winds Thursday evening.

The fire closed Highway 240 from the Hanford Gate to State Route 225, according to the state Department of Transpiration.

Highway 24 was also closed between Highway 240 and the Silver Dollar Cafe.

The fire jumped the highway to the main portion of Hanford at one point, but was quickly put out there, according to Hanford officials.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which manages ALE, said three helicopters were at the fire at about 5:30 p.m. and three heavy air tankers were en route. An incident management team is expected to be assigned to the fire.

Bulldozers were at the fire but were only being used on existing roads to protect the reserve’s habitat as much as possible. Most of the reserve’s land has been largely untouched by humans since it was taken over as a Hanford security perimeter during World War II.

The highway closures meant most Hanford nuclear reservation workers had to leave the site late Thursday afternoon at the Wye Barricade near Richland.