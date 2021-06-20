CASHMERE — A small wildfire is burning in the Mission Creek area south of Cashmere.

The fire is estimated at 25 acres and was first reported around 3 p.m. Sunday on the 2600 block of Mission Creek Road, said Chief Phil Mosher of Chelan County Fire District 6. The cause is under investigation.

Level 1 advisory notices are in place for residents of Mission Creek Road and Sand Creek Road, and from the 3000 block of Yaksum Canyon Road to the end of the road.

As of 6 p.m., three helicopters were making water drops and officials asked for a fixed-wing aircraft to respond, as well, Mosher said.

The fire is burning in grass, sage and possibly timber. Mosher said he had not heard of any damage to structures.

Crews from fire district 6, the Bureau of Land Management and the state Department of Natural Resources are on scene.