A man has been arrested after stealing a FedEx truck and getting into a high-speed chase with police from Bellevue to Seattle Friday afternoon.

A FedEx delivery driver had left the truck running while delivering packages in Lincoln Square when someone got in and took off, hitting one car.

With the back door of the truck left open, packages spilled out all along Bellevue Way as the suspect drove west toward Seattle, said Bellevue Police Department spokesman Officer Tyler Seth.

The driver hit a second car, but Seth said he didn’t know whether he hit the car on Interstate 90 or in Seattle.

The driver sped 90 to 100 miles per hour westbound on I-90, where Seth was able to catch up with him. But the driver then got off the freeway at Fourth Avenue South and recklessly drove through Pioneer Square until he got to Alaskan Way and willingly pulled over in front of the Colman Dock.

Seattle police assisted Bellevue authorities with the arrest. The driver is now in custody and first will be interviewed by Bellevue Police before being booked at King County Jail, Seth said.

The driver is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of hit and run, eluding the police, and, pending investigation, with driving under the influence.

“It was very fortunate no one was injured,” said Seth.

Bellevue police are asking anyone whose vehicle may have been hit to contact the police department at 425-577-5656. They are also asking anyone who picked up a package to contact authorities.