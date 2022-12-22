EVERETT — Woubshet Dedbar’s white Tesla Model Y matched the crunchy coat of stale snow and ice covering Grand Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The Uber and Lyft driver had 90 miles left on his charge after running people around King and Snohomish counties all morning in freezing temperatures.

How much did the cold affect his car’s performance?

Not much, he said. On Tuesday, Dedbar made countless trips up and down I-5 and on messy, slippery residential roads. He took some people home from the airport and others on their errands. With all-season tires and a full charge, he can help those leery of driving.

The only difference he’s noticed is a loss of about 3%, or 10 miles, of his normal driving range. Dedbar is one of the thousands of Washingtonians who bought an electric car for the first time in 2022 and are now learning how the vehicles adapt to colder weather.

Not all drivers have the same experience as Dedbar. The cold slows down an electric car battery’s electrochemical reactions, said Don MacKenzie, a professor and the head of the University of Washington’s Sustainable Transportation Lab.

The colder it is, the bigger the decline in driving range.

But batteries take a bigger hit from heating the car’s interior, MacKenzie said, not from the weather itself.

A 2019 study by AAA found the driving range plummets up to 41% on average when the temperature drops to 20 degrees and the heater is on. And in a 2020 test drive by Car and Driver magazine, a Tesla Model 3 lost over 60 miles of range after being driven with the seat warmers on and the heat on full blast.

Just because there’s a drop in performance, that doesn’t mean the car won’t work at all, MacKenzie said. And there are some things drivers can try to keep that battery going.

Some electric vehicles can be “preconditioned” before you head out the door. Open up the car’s app on your phone and tell it when you’re leaving. You can turn on your heater and warm up your seats while it’s still plugged in, so it’s nice and toasty before you hit the road.

And overall, performance depends on the car. Some companies, like Tesla, have added heat pumps to their cars. That makes the car less sensitive to temperature swings and draws less electricity from the battery, MacKenzie said.

People in colder climates have more car options with heat pumps, like Volkswagen’s electric ID.4, but that’s not yet available in most models sold in the U.S.

If all else fails, you can bundle up so you don’t have to crank the heat.

Electric vehicles’ performance in the cold shouldn’t be a deterrent for prospective buyers, MacKenzie said. In 2021, about 86% of cars sold in Norway were electric. Temperatures there hover around or below 40 degrees for almost half the year.

Electric, hydrogen or plug-in hybrid vehicles currently make up about 13% of new vehicle sales in Washington, according to the state Department of Ecology. And this week, Washington, Oregon and Vermont joined California in adopting rules that will end the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035.

Cars are the largest source of air pollution in Washington, according to Ecology. Transportation contributes about 22% of total air pollution and 45% of greenhouse gas emissions in the state.

“With EVs you kind of have to take a broad view on: ’What makes sense for me?’ ” MacKenzie said. “And today, they make sense for more and more people, but they definitely don’t make sense for everyone.”