In mid-June, two different tragedies unfolded on the seas, and the juxtaposition of both revealed harsh truths about whose lives we value.

On June 14, the Adriana, a rusty, crowded fishing trawler carrying about 750 migrants sank off the coast of Greece, killing approximately 600 people, The New York Times reported. The circumstances of the ship’s final hours are disputed. Greek officials maintain the passengers rejected rescue and so instead of helping the boat, they watched and waited as the vessel drifted for hours and ultimately capsized, with just one Greek coast guard ship at its side.

Humanitarian groups and survivors tell a different story. They contend desperate passengers repeatedly called for help and that rescuers would have had time to save the lives on board.

According to reports, the boat filled with Pakistani, Palestinian, Egyptian and Syrian migrants had a brutal caste system on board, with Pakistanis at the bottom of the boat and all women and children in the middle. Only 12 of the Pakistani migrants and none of the women and children are known to have survived, The New York Times reported.

Just four days later and about 3,000 miles west, five voyagers made their own journey.

Unlike the migrants on the Adriana who paid $4,500 for the chance to flee poverty and war, the passengers on the now-infamous Titan submersible faced no such hardships.

The fee to tour the sunken wreckage of the Titanic while bolted into a 22-foot-long carbon and titanium tube was a staggering $250,000 per person.

After the Titan lost contact with its support ship off the coast of Newfoundland on June 18, a major search was launched, with U.S., Canadian, French authorities and many private organizations joining the effort.

The round-the-clock search went on for four days, a race against the Titan’s four-day supply of oxygen. By Thursday, rescuers confirmed wreckage from the submersible had been found about 1,600 feet from the Titanic on the ocean floor. The Coast Guard said all passengers died in what was a “catastrophic implosion” the same day it departed.

Totals are still being calculated but early estimates show the U.S. alone spent over $1.2 million on the rescue attempt, despite all five passengers signing waivers stating they understood the journey could end in injury or death.

Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, the Everett-based company that built and operated the Titan, was warned repeatedly about potentially “catastrophic” problems with the vessel, but he was undeterred and even defiant about what he felt were overly burdensome regulations and certification processes. Arguing against regulations in the submersible industry, he said in 2019, “There hasn’t been an injury in the commercial sub industry in over 35 years.” Rush was among the passengers who died aboard the Titan.

While it seemed the world was at rapt attention during the hunt for the Titan — with cable news giving nearly wall-to-wall coverage of the search — the public seemed much less concerned with the hundreds killed on the Adriana. For example, English language Google search results for “Titan sub” yields over 300 million results and “Greek shipwreck 2023” 11 million.

True, a lost submersible makes for an unusual and dramatic story, and in contrast, the migrant ship capsized in what is called the world’s deadliest migrant route, home to numerous previous disasters. But I think the difference in public interest speaks to more than that.

Just as politicians like presidential candidate Ron DeSantis demonize and dehumanize migrants seeking safe harbor on our southern border, the same seems to happen with migrants everywhere, with backlash against refugees and migrants leading to the kind of cavalier rescue response we saw in Greece. Why is it harder for us to relate to families desperately seeking safety than ultra-wealthy undersea tourists?

It’s not just about race or nationality, it’s also about class and wealth. Two of the Titan passengers were a father and son who were Pakistani British from one of Pakistan’s wealthiest families.

But the passengers of the Adriana, the majority of whom were also Pakistani, reflected a much different reality. Pakistan’s economic crisis, high inflation and unemployment make the journey a risk many decide to take, despite the treacherous odds.

As Warsan Shire wrote in her poem “Home,” “no one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark.”

I wish as a human community we were more curious about life in the mouth of the shark and what choices it leaves people to make. From the streets of South Seattle and the young lives lost to gun violence here to the streets of Syria, where 7 million people have fled war and violence.

Race, wealth, nationality (and novelty) should not dictate whose lives we care about.



