Thanks for the email, Larry. Appreciate the phone call, Harriet. I read your letter, Gerald.

My first column about the transformation going on at The Seattle Times asked readers for feedback. You came through loud and clear. I received more than 30 responses via email, story comments and voicemails, and even a couple of good, old-fashioned letters.

We love that kind of immediate reader response. It lets us know exactly what you’re thinking and provides insight into what you like and dislike, often in real time and without filters. Engaging readers via online comments and on social media has changed the way we interact with readers. Our stories are no longer one-way missives, but a full-on conversation.

That’s a good thing.

For my second column, I’m sharing what I heard, feedback I consider critical to The Seattle Times fulfilling our mission of serving you.

Your replies were as honest as you are. You told me what kinds of stories you value, why diversity is so important to our coverage and vented a little about newspaper-delivery frustrations (which I’ve forwarded to our customer-service specialists to solve).

Many of you still love our print edition and are thrilled that it isn’t going away anytime soon. “Thank you for assuring me that my favored morning print newspaper will continue to be delivered daily,” emailed one reader. “I support The Seattle Times and feel its importance in my life more than ever.”

Another remembered reading the comics with Dad. “As I grew to an adult, I too enjoy the rustle of the paper as I read and flip through,” he wrote in an email. “Something about the physicality of the newsprint.”

But many of you appreciate the immediacy and convenience of seattletimes.com. Two readers in their 70s led those digital cheers.

“Follows me everywhere,” said one reader. “We are going to visit relatives in New Brunswick, Canada, in a few weeks and The Times will be with me every morning.”

Someone else wondered if we offer a digital-only subscription. You bet. Follow this link to find that and an array of subscription offers. And here’s how our print readers can access all of our digital content, which is included with any print subscription.

Some of you believe we are too conservative, and that’s balanced by those who think we’re leaning too far to the left.

“One thing that would be nice to change is the extreme liberal bias in ‘reporting’ that is far more opinion than fact-based,” one online commenter wrote.

A Seattle reader disagreed. “I am a daily subscriber and see The Times as a right-leaning paper,” she wrote.

Does that mean we are achieving our goal of being an objective, reliable source for news? I hope so, but I’ll let you decide.

One reader called on us to increase coverage of women’s sports. Yet another urged us to explain what it takes to become a journalist. Many of you expressed deep appreciation for what The Seattle Times does.

“Keep up the good work,” an Issaquah reader emailed. “The Seattle Times shares the kind of thoughtful journalism necessary to keep this Republic alive.”

Thanks for your honest feedback. Keep it coming. Feel free to post an online comment or email me at the address below.

I am thrilled at how many of you reached out. I answered every email, snail mail and voicemail, and intend to do that with future suggestions.

Let’s keep this conversation going.