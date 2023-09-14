If you’re traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and see emergency response vehicles on the airfield, don’t panic.
Sea-Tac is conducting a full-scale emergency exercise simulating an aircraft accident.
The airport is running the simulation as part of exercises required by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Area first responders will participate in the exercise, which will include volunteers acting as victims next to the airport’s portable mock aircraft training fuselage, the airport said.
The exercise will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.