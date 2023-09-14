If you’re traveling through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and see emergency response vehicles on the airfield, don’t panic.

𝑨𝑳𝑬𝑹𝑻⚠️ On Sept. 14, we’re conducting a full-scale emergency exercise simulating an aircraft accident as part of exercises required by the FAA. 𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 𝐈𝐒 𝐀𝐍 𝐄𝐗𝐄𝐑𝐂𝐈𝐒𝐄 𝐎𝐍𝐋𝐘! pic.twitter.com/oUTLCvL6q8 — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) September 14, 2023

Sea-Tac is conducting a full-scale emergency exercise simulating an aircraft accident.

The airport is running the simulation as part of exercises required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Area first responders will participate in the exercise, which will include volunteers acting as victims next to the airport’s portable mock aircraft training fuselage, the airport said.

The exercise will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.