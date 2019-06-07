As a new weekly feature, we’re highlighting some of the most interesting or insightful reader comments on articles on our website over the past week. Excerpts have been lightly edited for spelling, grammar and punctuation.

“Running all four of those events all year long, and at the state meet, is beyond impressive. Running for the cause that she is running for and supporting is inspiring and incredible. We need more like her, and we need more attention on those like her!!”

— JustHangLooseBlood (June 1, 2019)

“What an impressive young woman. To use her ability and platform in such a meaningful way at such a young age is inspiring. I admire her.”

— baff (June 1, 2019)

“Trepidation more than joy is what I feel. Record is not good. How can we assure these calves enough food and calm environment to develop well? We must change and we must help. Seems words fall on deaf ears. Can we have a moratorium on boats in whale areas? Can we hand-feed chinook? Take down dams? Can we please do something?”

— original joanie (June 1, 2019)

“This adversity index appears to be nothing more than demographics and does not reveal an applicant’s actual situation, just probabilities of what it might be. A student in a low-income family that saves and sacrifices to own the cheapest house in an affluent neighborhood because of the good schools is going to be penalized by this system. Or the student may live in the one small public-housing project in an upper-middle class neighborhood.

“It also doesn’t capture many other types of adversity. Try being a good student in a house where the parents are in the middle of a painful divorce, or even worse, living in a house where domestic violence is a weekly or daily thing. That could very well be much harder to overcome than living in a lower income neighborhood but with very supportive parents who work together to make sure you do better in life than they did (in terms of education and career options).

“You can say the SAT has flaws (what doesn’t?), but at least it is a test of the individual student and not just a test of neighborhoods.”

— user744108 (June 2, 2019)

“The folks I’ve talked to out here on Lopez rather enjoyed his brief visit, though I admit no one really wanted him to become a permanent resident. Don’t think we would have felt the same way if the lovesick animal had been a grizzly or, y’know, a velociraptor …”

— DoubleDawgDareYa (June 2, 2019)

“My hometown is Seattle. I miss the Seattle I was born and raised in, but it’s gone now. I won’t go back unless some unforeseen situation requires it. I tried it a couple of times, and it was just too painful.

“Yet I still care, I still have hopes. It’s why I read this paper every day, why I still follow all that happens. I believe that everything happens for a reason. Maybe Seattle just has to go through hell to get back to being heaven. Maybe I do, maybe we all do.”

— This, too, shallpass (June 2, 2019)

“The UW men’s teams ought to take note of what it takes to be a coast-to-coast contender. Well done, ladies!”

— Law Man (June 2, 2019)

“Such a fun team to watch! I’m so proud to support this team! Thank you to all of the seniors! I’m glad that Taran and Amirah played so well and made big plays in these last couple of games. Tough to lose, but they can be so proud of what they accomplished. The future is bright and Heather Tarr is a fantastic coach!”

— ballarcw (June 2, 2019)

“It’s so very disappointing how non-clutch they are at the plate. But still, hats off to them for a great year. With the five seniors gone from last year that provided so much run production, objectively speaking, they probably overachieved this year.

“Hitting has never been their forte under Tarr (not sure why), but hopefully they’ll collectively improve enough to get over the hump next year. Plain will be better than ever and I’m sure one of the other pitchers (including the incoming ones) will emerge to replace Avelo as the second ace.”

— Husky300 (June 2, 2019)

“When Boeing merged and then moved to Chicago it was the beginning of the fall. Then production was chased out of state. The decades of organic management learning from the ground up in the Seattle, Renton and Everett plants was ignored and swept away as was historical memory and oversight. Who’s to blame? Leadership that thought moving out of Seattle was a good idea. Politicians who literally let this homegrown manufacturing model for the world … move out of state.”

— DeploredDawg (June 3, 2019)

Larry Stone column: Baseball could use a little tough love right now

“For my money, mound visits lead to the most dead time in baseball — if they were eliminated (with the exception of injury timeouts), that would be a good start. I also like the three-batter minimum idea for relievers — call it the Charlie Furbush amendment. Attach a penalty to any reliever that faces only one or two batters, making them ineligible for the next four/three games, respectively, and also stipulate that they can’t be replaced on the roster during that period of ineligibility (thus preventing GMs from shuttling pitchers up and down from the minors ad nauseum).

“While we’re at it, nip the ‘opener’ trend in the bud now. If a pitcher starts a game and goes only one inning, then make him ineligible for seven calendar days also.

“Yes, and lower the mound.

“I also like the ‘two infielders on each side of second base’ idea.

“Interesting column, Mr. Stone.”

— Quackhead (June 4, 2019)

“I appreciate the historical aspects, spontaneity and gritty noir undertones, but looking at Weegee’s photos always invokes a voyeuristic feeling which is unsettling. Maybe they are supposed to.”

— anchorclanker (June 5, 2019)

“I rented an e-scooter (Lime) in Santa Monica. When I finished using it, I had to take a picture of it where I had parked it, presumably to ensure that it was properly parked before the ride was ended. Same could apply to bikes, and warnings/charges could be sent to the user, since the bikeshare company has credit card info for usage. Thus responsibility for both users and owners.

“If you’re going to use a bikeshare, park it responsibly! It’s not that hard!”

— user1016413 (June 5, 2019)

“I have just returned from a visit with my daughter in Atlanta. Unlike my last visit, I now find the city awash with thousands of rental electric scooters that are seldom parked with any consideration for anyone after rental. Access to sidewalks, walking paths and crosswalk ramps is routinely impeded by abandoned scooters. And scooter users routinely whiz silently by pedestrian pathway users at more than 10 mph with no warning. Scooters outnumber electric and non-electric bikes 100 to 1 in Atlanta, leading me to wonder what Seattle residents face when and if city government adds rental electric scooters to the electric bikes they have already failed to properly regulate.”

— NoUWmugbot (June 5, 2019)

“The premise that bike lanes are subsidies for bike riders is wrong. The biggest beneficiaries of bike lanes are drivers (since it reduces the number of them) and taxpayers (since bike lanes are much cheaper to build and maintain than roads for personal motor vehicles).”

— magnolian (June 5, 2019)

“Grooming is the big issue. And most workplaces don’t have locker rooms and showers.

“So, absent facilities, women have to use a wet wipe, change their clothes in a tiny bathroom stall, do their hair and makeup in a bathroom that probably doesn’t have counters, then stuff their sweaty clothes in a bag and hide it under the desk.

“When it’s time to head home, they get to put back on those stinky clothes (including a sweaty bra), cycle home and then freshen up and change again before heading out for their evening activities (women tend to be more involved in the community).

“No thanks, I’ll drive or take the bus.”

— Margaret Schroeder (June 5, 2019)

“Women don’t bike commute less than men because ‘they’re scared,’ as Stephens says, or because they need to ‘look put together,’ or because walking into a bike shop can ‘be very off-putting.’ Nor, as Martini says, because we lack a sense of the ‘bike culture and community.’ How patronizing! It’s about the domestic division of labor, people! I’ve always said, behind most policy-driven or enviro-minded male bike commuters, there’s a woman in a car rushing to the store after work on her way to pick up his kids after school. I worked downtown and commuted by bike on days I knew I wouldn’t have a fundraiser breakfast at 7 a.m. or ‘second shift’ duties after work. If you have kids, the fact is, you can get a lot more done by car than bike or transit, and time is the most precious resource we have.”

— SN (June 5, 2019)

“Picking up kids does not make biking impractical! Family bikes are popular in some neighborhoods, and at 6 years old, my kid can ride his own bike. We go to our local public school and take part in activities and events near home, biking to them most of the time. The more biking is normalized, the safer it will be, because drivers will be looking out for bikes. We have to be the change we want to see.”

— GreenThinker (June 5, 2019)

“I think this article is overlooking one barrier to women/nb/queer folks cycling: harassment.

I’m a woman. The first time I tried bike commuting in Seattle I did a test run from my apartment on a Saturday so I could get a feel for the route with less traffic. The busyness of Seattle streets was a little intimidating, but I’d run errands frequently by bike in my college town when I lived there and figured I would get the hang of it. Just blocks from my apartment I was stopped at a light when the driver behind me started honking at me, then yelling at me out his window to move over so he could take a free right. His yelling because more offensive, then he started revving his engine. I frantically moved to the sidewalk so he wouldn’t run me over, and he yelled obscenities at me until he was out of sight. I almost stopped biking right then and there.

“Talking with my co-workers who bike commute, all genders receive harassment from drivers with some frequency. But feminine-presenting co-workers get more harassment and worse harassment. It’s no wonder women statistically bike less in Seattle. We have enough nonsense — why open ourselves up to new and fun ways to get yelled at on the way to work?

I still bike commute and love it most days, but can also understand why others are hesitant to try it.”

— user14834791485514 (June 5, 2019)

“I’m not a golfer, but it’s a popular game. Should it only be for the rich? The city courses are better utilized than many Seattle Parks. Let’s focus on the parks that have serious problems and leave the golf courses serving anyone who chooses to golf.”

— Sea68 (June 6, 2019)

“At least close them as golf courses and make them into parks that anyone can use. Like Discovery Park. Make them available to everyone!”

— kilroy77 (June 6, 2019)