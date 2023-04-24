Our hair-trigger country had yet another bloody week.

In addition to a massacre that left four young people dead and more than 30 injured at a 16th birthday party in Alabama, a spate of shootings of people — including children — who just happened to knock on the wrong door or make a wrong turn, have raised new questions about our culture of guns, fear and “self defense.”

In the most publicized case, 16-year-old Ralph Yarl knocked on the wrong Missouri address April 13 while trying to pick up his younger brothers. Yarl was shot in the head through a glass door by an 84-year-old man, police said. Yarl thankfully survived, but his mom said he is crying “buckets of tears” as he replays the shooting over and over again in his mind.

A few days later, a 20-year-old woman, Kaylin Gillis, was killed by a homeowner who shot the car she was in after it mistakenly drove up the wrong driveway in rural upstate New York, prosecutors said. Following that, police said two Texas high school cheerleaders were shot — one critically — after accidentally trying to open the door of the wrong car in a parking lot. In the most recent incident, a 6-year-old North Carolina girl was grazed by a bullet and her dad was shot and seriously injured after a basketball the kids were playing with rolled into the wrong yard, police said.

The incidents recalled a February case in Everett where a homeowner shot and killed a man who was parked in his driveway after some kind of altercation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In some of these cases, prosecutors have said that race was a factor — for instance when Yarl, a Black teen, was shot by a white man. But, as I’ve written before and as the perpetrators of these shootings show, no one race has a monopoly on violence, and racism is not the only force that feeds our violent culture.

In a country with more guns than people it’s not shocking that we would see violence as the solution to any perception of threat, but that doesn’t mean we should get used to it or stop calling it out.

Advertising

The perception of threat is growing, egged on by a right-wing media ecosystem that portrays U.S. cities like Seattle as “Purge”-like war zones crawling with Antifa. In 2022, for example, Fox News talked about cities in the context of crime in more than 2,750 segments, according to columnist Philip Bump in The Washington Post.

A grandson of Andrew Lester, the man accused of shooting Ralph Yarl, said his grandfather had become consumed by conservative media and that “falling into the fear and paranoia stoked by the 24-hour news cycle and wild conspiracies did not help his mental state,” NBC News reported.

Is violence real and happening in our cities? Absolutely, and we should not be complacent or cavalier about it. But if you are stockpiling guns and shooting kids on your porch, you are not part of the solution, you are the problem. And violence is also real and happening in rural areas as well; it’s not just in cities.

The top-ranked cable TV news show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” has cynically capitalized on fear mongering, particularly along racial lines. The New York Times said last year that Carlson had constructed “what may be the most racist show in the history of cable news — and also, by some measures, the most successful.”

Whether Carlson truly believes the hate he spews — or if he is talking out of both sides of his mouth to boost ratings, as he was shown to do during the Dominion lawsuit discovery — really makes no difference. The outcome is the same. His use of white nationalist terms like “legacy Americans” and his stoking of white rage and victimhood paints a clear picture of “us vs. them” and in Carlson’s world, the “us” is under constant threat from the “them.”

But it’s not just cable news that is making big bucks on ginning up fear; the gun industry is as well.

Advertising

Since 2000, firearm sales have increased dramatically, with background checks increasing from 8.5 million to 38.9 million in 2021, The New York Times reported. While women are the fastest-growing segment of buyers, it’s men and in particular, young men, who manufacturers see an opportunity to exploit.

Ryan Busse, a former gun industry executive, wrote in The Atlantic last year that after decades in the business, he saw gun marketing shift from emphasizing hunting and fishing to preying on young men and their toxic masculinity.

He said a turning point was the 2010 “Man Card” ad campaign by AR-15 maker Bushmaster, which featured a picture of an assault-style rifle with the text “Consider Your Man Card Reissued.” A 2018 campaign by Spike’s Tactical showed a picture of people who could later be described as looking like Jan. 6 rioters armed with assault-style rifles and the text “Not Today Antifa.”

Kyle Rittenhouse famously took up the call and donned tactical cosplay gear and “defended” the streets of Kenosha, Wis., in 2020 from racial-justice protesters, killing two. Carlson described Rittenhouse as “exactly the kind of person you’d want more of in your country.”

What conservative media and gun manufacturers know is that fear sells. Fear sells guns, fear drives TV news. Racism is a tool to stoke fear and make money, and consumers are being played.

The combination of fear and guns has created a deadly, paranoid stew where even knocking on the wrong door can bring the death penalty.

We cannot become complacent and accept this as normal. It’s not.

No other high-income country is as trigger-happy as we are. We must reject the vicious cycle of guns, shootings and trauma leading to more guns, more shootings and more trauma.