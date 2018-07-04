Concerned citizens ripped down the posters and notified others via social media.

Posters urging citizens to report residents suspected of living in the U.S. illegally to the federal government were posted last weekend in downtown Tacoma, including on the door of the city’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender resource center.

“Keep America American” was the headline on some of the posters that appear, from information on them, to be the work of a white-supremacist group formed after the 2017 white-nationalist rally and counter rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The group’s Twitter feed consists mostly of photos of its posters in places including Michigan, Chicago, Kentucky, Virginia and California.

There also are pictures dated June 30 of members taking a hike in Washington and holding a “Reclaim America” banner. The people holding the banner have their faces covered.

Halley Knigge, of Tacoma, said she spent two hours Sunday using a sponge and hot, soapy water to remove 35 to 50 posters from light and traffic -signal poles and control boxes.

She heard about the posters over social media and wrestled with how much awareness to bring to them.

“I don’t want to call more attention to these posters but we want to educate people about what these are and how to remove them,” she said.

Taking down illegally posted signs is not a crime, police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

There were four kinds of posters, each with a different message.

The version asking people to turn in their fellow residents was the most prevalent.

Two posters were glued to the LGBT center’s main entrance. Manny Santiago, the Rainbow Center’s executive director, wouldn’t speculate on whether his nonprofit was targeted or if the posters were a random act.