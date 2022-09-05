Crews continued searching Monday morning for nine people who remain unaccounted for after a floatplane crashed in Mutiny Bay, west of Whidbey Island.

Ten people, including one child, were aboard the plane when it crashed Sunday shortly after 3 p.m. A female’s body was recovered Sunday.

The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter owned by the charter service Northwest Seaplanes, was traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton.

Updates from throughout Monday continue below.