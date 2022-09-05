Ten people, including one child, were aboard the plane when it crashed Sunday shortly after 3 p.m. A female’s body was recovered Sunday.
The plane, a de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Turbine Otter owned by the charter service Northwest Seaplanes, was traveling from Friday Harbor to Renton.
Updates from throughout Monday continue below.
NTSB sends team
The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday morning it is sending a team of seven people to investigate the floatplane crash.
Coast Guard: No remains or debris found overnight
Coast Guard crews searched the waters off Whidbey Island on Sunday night and early Monday morning, but did not recover any bodies or debris, the agency said in a tweet Monday. The search will continue Monday and the scene is still considered the subject of active investigation. So far, one body has been recovered, while nine remain missing.
—David Kroman
Coast Guard crews on the water Monday morning
U.S. Coast Guard crews were on the water Monday morning, continuing the search for the people who remain unaccounted for after Sunday's crash.
After recovering the body of one female on Sunday, officials have not indicated they've found any of the other nine people who were aboard the plane. The Coast Guard said Monday morning they did not have any additional updates. As of midnight Sunday, the agency said it would remain on scene overnight and bring in aircraft to assist with the search early Monday morning.
As of about 7 a.m. Monday near Whidbey Island's Bush Point boat ramp, at least two boats that appeared to be Coast Guard cutters were visible on the water in the distance. Kayakers gathered and people fished along the beach, which is in a residential area lined with homes.