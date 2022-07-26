If it gets too bad, maybe we can all head to the coast.

Even with triple-digit heat possible in some parts of Western Washington the rest of this week, it will be down in the 60s along coastal beaches and in the 80s in the interior of the coast, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.

Unlike most heat waves — which feature dry, hot wind from the east — this one will be accompanied by cooling winds from the Pacific Ocean.

It does not look, though, like the cooling breezes will make it into Seattle or the interior of the Puget Sound region, where temperatures this week are expected to reach 90 or a little higher, according to meteorologist Jeff Michalski.

Overnight lows are predicted to be in the mid- to upper 60s, significantly higher than our normal of 57 at this time of year.

On Tuesday morning, Michalski said, the overnight temperature didn’t drop below 70 degrees until 5 a.m.

“That’s not a prolonged period of cooling,” he said.

Seattle and the region are expected to see four days in a row of temperatures in the 90s, with higher temperatures expected in the South Sound, the interior and the Cascade foothills. In some places along the Cowlitz River Valley, temperatures could reach triple digits, he said.

And while the onshore breeze won’t bring obvious relief to Seattle, we would be looking at much higher temperatures were it not there, Michalski said.

By Saturday, it will start to slowly cool down and be back in the upper 80s, and Sunday, we’ll be back down to 81.

“Cook outside if you can,” said Michalski. “It’s not a good week to bake lasagna.”