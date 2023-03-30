Nothing quite signals the arrival of spring like the sight of tiny pink and white blossoms bursting from the limbs of trees.

To help you discover the Puget Sound area’s spring flowers in bloom, here is a (nonexhaustive) list of some places to find canopies of delicate petals in all their glory.

The Quad at the University of Washington

1400 N.E. Campus Parkway, Seattle; washington.edu/cherryblossoms

If there’s any place in Seattle to see cherry blossoms, it’s the Quad at UW. Peak bloom this year — when 70% of buds have bloomed — is expected to fall during the first week of April.

The main species of cherry blossom trees on the UW campus is Yoshino, including the 29 iconic trees in the Quad. The Yoshino cherry blossoms are nearly 90 years old and were originally planted at the Washington Park Arboretum before the university transplanted the trees to the Quad in 1964, according to the UW.

Outside the Quad, the university also has around 200 other types of cherry blossom trees that bloom in groups across campus, including the Higan, Hisakura, Kwanzan, Mt. Fuji and Shirofugen varieties.

Those who can’t make it in person can view the blossoms on UW Video’s live webcam overlooking the Quad: st.news/treecam.

Washington Park Arboretum

2300 Arboretum Drive E., Seattle; botanicgardens.uw.edu/washington-park-arboretum

At Washington Park Arboretum, a living collection of 230 acres of gardens, you can find cherry blossoms on Azalea Way and in the Japanese Garden.

Azalea Way is a quarter-mile path through the heart of the Arboretum lined with flowering cherries, azaleas and dogwoods.

The Japanese Garden is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations are highly recommended if visiting the garden on weekends.

Jefferson Park

3801 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; seattle.gov/parks/allparks/jefferson-park

Jefferson Park is home to cherry blossoms that were planted in 1912. To celebrate the park’s 100th birthday in 2012, the Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival Committee donated an additional 25 trees.

Seward Park and Lake Washington Boulevard

5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; seattle.gov/parks/allparks/seward-park

The tree-lined Lake Washington Boulevard and Seward Park are two great destinations to see cherry blossoms in Seattle, as well as views of Mount Rainier and Lake Washington.

Some of the very first cherry blossoms in Seattle were donated from Japan and planted in Seward Park in 1929 as a gesture of friendship and gratitude. These trees were then followed by 3,500 more throughout Seattle in 1930, according to HistoryLink.

The perimeter of Seward Park is adorned with cherry blossoms donated at various times. Some of the trees are offspring of ones planted as early as 1929.

Seward Park is the original home of the Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival, which now takes place at Seattle Center every spring. (Not to be confused with the U District Cherry Blossom Festival, which is in its second year and includes 70 University District business presenting a variety of cherry and blossom-themed food, drink and retail specials.)

Seattle Center

Seattle Center is the home of the annual Seattle Cherry Blossom and Japanese Cultural Festival, which is a great opportunity to see the area in bloom. This year, the free festival will take place April 14-16.

Point Defiance Park

5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; metroparkstacoma.org/place/point-defiance-park

We haven’t forgotten about our friends down south! Point Defiance’s Japanese Garden is home to cherry blossoms gifted to Tacoma in 1959 by the consul general of Japan, the Honorable Kiyokazu Ota, and Tacoma’s sister city Kitakyushu, Japan, according to Metro Parks Tacoma.

Neighborhoods throughout Seattle

In addition to the sites listed above, many Seattle neighborhoods are full of streets lined with cherry blossoms. The Department of Transportation maintains an interactive map of trees across the city. To see if cherry blossoms are in your neighborhood, visit st.news/treemap, click “Explore Seattle’s Trees” in the navigation bar, then click “Street Trees by Type” and look for trees in the “prunus” genus, which includes cherry and plum trees.