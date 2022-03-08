The end of Seattle’s eviction moratorium last week means landlords can once again evict tenants for falling behind on rent. But new state and local protections mean landlords must offer payment plans for rent debt accrued during the pandemic and tenants with low incomes who face eviction have the right to an attorney in court.

Read more about new tenant protections and how evictions will work here. Below is where to go to find help:

Rent assistance:

King County no longer accepts new applications for rent assistance, but smaller organizations and nonprofits throughout the region still have some assistance programs. Call 211 to learn more.

For tenants who have already applied for rent assistance, King County will continue to select recipients using a lottery system. Tenants who have not yet applied for rent assistance can join United Way’s waitlist at uwkc.org/renthelp.

Legal help:

If you receive a pay-or-vacate notice in Seattle, call the city’s Renting in Seattle Helpline at 206-684-5700 to make sure it’s a valid notice.

The Eastside Legal Assistance Program can also provide legal help to tenants. Apply online or call their helpline: 425-747-7274 (English) 425-620-2778 (español). Renters can also seek help from the Tenant Law Center at 206-324-6890.

If you receive an eviction summons in King County, contact the Housing Justice Project at 206-267-7069 or email hjpstaff@kcba.org. Because of high demand, the Housing Justice Project cannot help tenants earlier in the eviction process, such as upon receipt of a 14-day notice.

Outside King County, tenants seeking legal help can apply online at nwjustice.org/apply-online or call the Eviction Defense Screening Line at 855-657-8387. (Interpreters are available.)

Remember, a 14-day notice to pay or vacate is the beginning of a legal process that can result in eviction. “Landlords can’t just tell you to get out and change the locks on your doors. That’s illegal,” said Neal Simpson, spokesperson for Solid Ground, which runs a tenant message line.

More information:

Find information about your rights and how the eviction process works at washingtonlawhelp.org.

For questions and general information about tenants’ rights, call Solid Ground‘s Tenant Services Message Line at 206-694-6767 or the Tenants Union of Washington State hotline at 206-723-0500 or try tenantsunion.org.

Tenants who feel they have been discriminated against in housing based on one of Seattle’s protected classes can file a complaint with the city’s Office for Civil Rights at seattle.gov/civilrights/file-complaint

For help negotiating, tenants and landlords can contact the Dispute Resolution Center of King County at kcdrc.org.

Landlords can find information about state mitigation programs on the Department of Commerce website.