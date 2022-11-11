Veterans Day is Friday. Here’s where current and former members of the military can find deals on the federal holiday:
- A Grand Slam from Dennys
- Pancakes at IHop
- A 12-ounce coffee from Starbucks
- A coffee from Einstein Bros. Bagels
- A meal from Ivar’s
- A buy one, get one free pizza or salad from MOD Pizza
- A burger from Red Robin
- A meal at Applebees
- A meal from Golden Corral Buffet and Grill
- Burger, fries and a drink from Dick’s Drive In
- Lunch from Little Caesars
- Frozen yogurt from Menchies
- A Brown Bear car wash
- Inspections on tires, brakes and batteries at Goodyear, and an extra 10% off tires
- Admission to Seattle’s Museum of Flight
- An annual or lifetime pass to visit the national parks (and everyone can enjoy free admission to national parks on Friday)
- Washington state parks also have free admission on Friday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.