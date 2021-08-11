With the Puget Sound area in for another heat spell this week, local city and county officials are again offering public cooling spaces.

High temperatures are expected to hit around 88 degrees in Seattle on Wednesday, and will kick up to 95 and 96 degrees on Thursday and Friday, respectively, said Steve Reedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.

Areas in Everett and Tacoma are also likely to see 90-degree weather as the week comes to an end, Reedy said.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of Western Washington, particularly south and east of Puget Sound. The warning will be in effect from Wednesday to Saturday.

Reedy is urging people to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day and try to utilize fans and air conditioning.

Here’s our guide to public places in Seattle where you can beat the heat (as long as you’re masked!)

Advertising

Check back for updates.

Libraries

Non-air-conditioned libraries might close earlier if sustained indoor temperatures reach 80 degrees or higher, city officials said. Here are the air-conditioned branches open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday:

Central Library, Levels 1, 3 and 5 (1000 Fourth Ave.)

Ballard Branch (5614 22nd Ave. Northwest)

Beacon Hill Branch (2821 Beacon Ave. South)

Broadview Branch (12755 Greenwood Ave. North)

Delridge Branch (5423 Delridge Way Southwest)

Douglass-Truth Branch (2300 E. Yesler Way)

Greenwood Branch (8016 Greenwood Ave. North)

High Point Branch (3411 Southwest Raymond St.)

Lake City Branch (12501 28th Ave. Northeast)

Magnolia Branch (2801 34th Ave. West)

Rainier Beach Branch (9125 Rainier Ave. South)

Seattle Center

The Seattle Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall

International Fountain

Community centers

Seattle Parks and Recreation will open each of these centers from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Rainier Beach Community Center (8825 Rainier Ave. South)

International District/Chinatown Community Center (719 Eighth Ave. South)

Northgate Community Center (10510 5th Ave. Northeast)

Magnuson Building #406 (7110 62nd Ave. Northeast)

Senior centers

City officials ask people to call ahead and confirm senior centers’ hours and availability.