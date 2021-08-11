With the Puget Sound area in for another heat spell this week, local city and county officials are again offering public cooling spaces.

High temperatures are expected to hit around 88 degrees in Seattle on Wednesday, and will kick up to 95 and 96 degrees on Thursday and Friday, respectively, said Steve Reedy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.

Areas in Everett and Tacoma are also likely to see 90-degree weather as the week comes to an end, Reedy said.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning for much of Western Washington, particularly south and east of Puget Sound. The warning will be in effect from Wednesday to Saturday.

Reedy is urging people to stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day and try to utilize fans and air conditioning.

Here’s our guide to public places in Seattle where you can beat the heat (as long as you’re masked!)

Libraries

Non-air-conditioned libraries might close earlier if sustained indoor temperatures reach 80 degrees or higher, city officials said. Here are the air-conditioned branches open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday:

Central Library, Levels 1, 3 and 5 (1000 Fourth Ave.)

Ballard Branch (5614 22nd Ave. Northwest)

Beacon Hill Branch (2821 Beacon Ave. South)

Broadview Branch (12755 Greenwood Ave. North)

Delridge Branch (5423 Delridge Way Southwest)

Douglass-Truth Branch (2300 E. Yesler Way)

Greenwood Branch (8016 Greenwood Ave. North)

High Point Branch (3411 Southwest Raymond St.)

Lake City Branch (12501 28th Ave. Northeast)

Magnolia Branch (2801 34th Ave. West)

Rainier Beach Branch (9125 Rainier Ave. South)

Seattle Center

The Seattle Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall

International Fountain

Community centers

Seattle Parks and Recreation will open each of these centers from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Rainier Beach Community Center (8825 Rainier Ave. South)

International District/Chinatown Community Center (719 Eighth Ave. South)

Northgate Community Center (10510 5th Ave. Northeast)

Magnuson Building #406 (7110 62nd Ave. Northeast)

Senior centers

City officials ask people to call ahead and confirm senior centers’ hours and availability.

Central Area Senior Center (500 30th Ave. South), open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 206-726-4926

Greenwood Senior Center (525 N 85 th St.), Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; dogs allowed; 206-297-0875

St.), Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; dogs allowed; 206-297-0875 Pike Market Senior Center (85 Pike St., Suite 200), Monday through Friday, 8:20 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday, 8:20 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 206-728-2773

Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 Southwest Oregon St.), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; pets allowed; 206-932-4044

Southeast Seattle Senior Center (4655 South Holly St.), Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 206-722-0317

Wallingford Community Senior Center (4649 Sunnyside Ave. North, Suite 140), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; pets allowed; 206-461-7825. Note: this location does not have air conditioning.

The city is also opening the following day centers for those experiencing homelessness. The Seattle Human Services Department’s HOPE Team is also coordinating outreach efforts and will be distributing water and supplies to unsheltered residents. The team is also planning to provide transportation to cooling center locations.

Seattle Indian Center (1265 South Main St., Suite 105), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center (4th and Jefferson), Monday through Sunday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Urban Rest Stop – Ballard (2014-B Northwest 57th St.), Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Urban Rest Stop – Downtown (1924 Ninth Ave.), Monday through Friday, 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orion Center (1828 Yale Ave.), Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.; youth only (ages 12 to 24)

Mary’s Place Day Center (1831 Ninth Ave.), Monday through Friday from 7a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; women or women with children only

Seattle transportation crews are also planning to spray cool water on Ballard, Fremont and University bridges throughout Wednesday afternoon to “help reduce to risk of the draw bridges’ movable steel parts expanding and getting stuck,” the city said. Travelers should plan for brief closures.