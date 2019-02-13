If you call 911 and it doesn't go through, here are numbers to try instead.

911 service has been restored to three Eastside cities — Snoqualmie, North Bend and Issaquah –that experienced issues with the service for several hours early Wednesday.

A dispatcher for the Issaquah Police Department, which answers emergency calls for the three cities, said the cause of the outage was still being investigated.

If 911 service is ever down in your area, here are alternate numbers you can use:

Seattle: 206-583-2111 and 206-625-5011 or text 911

University of Washington Police: 206-685-8973

King County: 425-401-7788 or text 911

Bellevue and Eastside: 425-577-5656 or text 911

South King County: 253-852-2121 or text 911

Unincorporated areas of King County: 206-296-3311 (This number also works for the following agencies, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office: Town of Beaux Arts Village, City of Burien, City of Carnation, City of Kenmore, King County International Airport, City of Maple Valley, King County Metro Transit, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, City of Newcastle, City of Sammamish, City of SeaTac, City of Shoreline, Town of Skykomish, Sound Transit and City of Woodinville.)

Kitsap County: 360-308-5400 or text 911

Kittitas County: 509-925-8534

Pierce County: 253-538-3240, option 4; and 253-798-4722

Thurston County: 360-704-2740 or text 911

Snohomish County: 360-654-1204 and 425-407-3999 or text 911

Skagit County: 360-336-3131 and 360-428-3211

Island County: 360-654-1204 and 360-679-9567

Whatcom County: 360-654-1204, 360-676-6911

Tacoma, Fife and Fircrest: 253-627-0151

Bothell: 425-486-1254

Snoqualmie: 425-888-3333 and 425-837-3200

Centralia: 360-740-1105

Redmond: 425-556-2500

Issaquah Police: 425-837-3200

Enumclaw: 360-825-3505

Chelan and Douglas counties: 509-663-9911