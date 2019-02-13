If you call 911 and it doesn't go through, here are numbers to try instead.
911 service has been restored to three Eastside cities — Snoqualmie, North Bend and Issaquah –that experienced issues with the service for several hours early Wednesday.
A dispatcher for the Issaquah Police Department, which answers emergency calls for the three cities, said the cause of the outage was still being investigated.
If 911 service is ever down in your area, here are alternate numbers you can use:
Seattle: 206-583-2111 and 206-625-5011 or text 911
University of Washington Police: 206-685-8973
King County: 425-401-7788 or text 911
Bellevue and Eastside: 425-577-5656 or text 911
South King County: 253-852-2121 or text 911
Unincorporated areas of King County: 206-296-3311 (This number also works for the following agencies, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office: Town of Beaux Arts Village, City of Burien, City of Carnation, City of Kenmore, King County International Airport, City of Maple Valley, King County Metro Transit, Muckleshoot Indian Tribe, City of Newcastle, City of Sammamish, City of SeaTac, City of Shoreline, Town of Skykomish, Sound Transit and City of Woodinville.)
Kitsap County: 360-308-5400 or text 911
Kittitas County: 509-925-8534
Pierce County: 253-538-3240, option 4; and 253-798-4722
Thurston County: 360-704-2740 or text 911
Snohomish County: 360-654-1204 and 425-407-3999 or text 911
Skagit County: 360-336-3131 and 360-428-3211
Island County: 360-654-1204 and 360-679-9567
Whatcom County: 360-654-1204, 360-676-6911
Tacoma, Fife and Fircrest: 253-627-0151
Bothell: 425-486-1254
Snoqualmie: 425-888-3333 and 425-837-3200
Centralia: 360-740-1105
Redmond: 425-556-2500
Issaquah Police: 425-837-3200
Enumclaw: 360-825-3505
Chelan and Douglas counties: 509-663-9911
