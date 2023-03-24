Will your neighborhood get a new curbside electric vehicle charger?

After reviewing 1,800 community requests, Seattle City Light announced it will install Level 2 public chargers at 31 locations across the city.

Seattle City Light announced the charging pilot program last summer, to give drivers a way to charge an electric vehicle on the street if they live in older homes, apartments or condominiums without access to a driveway, garage or parking lot.

The Seattle utility-run program will install Level 2 chargers, which typically provide an electric vehicle with 30 miles of range per hour of charge time. Level 2 chargers are generally used for multiple hours at a time, such as when a car is parked overnight or while the driver is working, according to City Light.

Seattle City Light said it anticipates construction for the 31 sites to begin as early as April and half the sites to be completed by the end of May. All sites should be open by the end of the summer. One Level 2 charger is already open on the 2900 block of Fuhrman Avenue East.

Seattle City Light already operates six fast chargers that provide around 3 miles per minute and is planning to build more. Fast chargers use direct current and charge electrical vehicles more quickly, but may diminish battery life if used regularly, Seattle City Light spokesperson Jenn Strang said.

The Level 2 chargers will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. One kilowatt-hour currently costs $0.21 at a Seattle City Light Level 2 charger, which typically provides enough energy for around three miles.

More details about each site can be found by visiting st.news/EVchargers.