Picture it. You’re out in the city — maybe riding a bus or walking down the sidewalk — when ZING your body lets you know that nature is calling.

But, wait, when that happens, where do you go?

Have you ever struggled to find a public restroom in Seattle? Have you ever had to buy something in a coffee shop or convenience store just to earn a bathroom code, or had your request rejected? Do you map out transit routes or runs based on the park restrooms that you know are close by?

The Seattle Times is looking into Seattle’s hygiene infrastructure, or lack thereof. And because this affects everybody, we want to hear from you. Have you run into challenges finding a restroom in the city? How did you solve your problem? Do you have any horror stories to tell? Don’t hold back.

We get it. This might not be the most glamorous topic, but it’s a universal one. And if it’s something that resonates with you, please share your experience in the comment section or form below. We might reach out with more questions or follow up to possibly include your story in an upcoming project.