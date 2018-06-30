One clue is the note wrapped around a metal pipe in front of the Seattle locksmith shop where the machine has stood for at least 20 years. The note says “Went for a walk.”

Here’s another mystery surrounding the celebrated Coke machine on Capitol Hill that’s long been shrouded in mystery.

Where did it go?

The vintage soda-pop dispenser – whose owner is unknown, but whose stocker is consistent – disappeared at some point Friday or early Saturday. One clue is the note wrapped around a metal pipe in front of the locksmith shop where the machine has stood for at least 20 years. The note says, “Went for a walk.”

A Facebook page dedicated to the machine, which has 23,000 followers, elaborated: “Going for a walk, need to find myself. Maybe take a shower even.”

A Broadway Locksmith employee wasn’t aware of the case-of-the-missing-mystery-soda machine, first reported by Capitol Hill Seattle. He said he would check on Monday, when the shop reopens.

But, he added, “it’s wired in, so it has to have been removed with care, and on purpose.”

The identity of the person who removed it is a mystery, as is whoever owns and operates the machine. No employee at Broadway Locksmith, at 918 E. John St., has ever seen someone restocking it.

But it indeed has remained stocked, sometimes with sodas that have been discontinued. Each button is labeled “mystery.”

Though its crusty exterior and vintage beverages bring memories of days gone by, it has been no stranger to modern inflation. Earlier this year, the price increased from 75 cents to $1.