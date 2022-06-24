For the first time in about 50 years, abortion rights are no longer safeguarded by the federal government. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the landmark 1973 Roe V. Wade decision, leaving it up to states to pass bans on abortion.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, along with the California and Oregon governors, committed to defending access to reproductive health care.

Related What the Supreme Court abortion decision means for Washington

King County officials are seeking to bolster abortion care in Washington with $1 million in emergency funding, anticipating an influx in out-of-state abortion patients.

As people across the state react to the Supreme Court decision, here are some of the rallies and events planned in the Seattle area and Washington state in response to the ruling.

Women’s March

Where: Federal Building in downtown Seattle, 915 Second Ave.

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

act.wewontgoback.com/event/bans-off-our-bodies-events/3874

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights

Where: Seattle’s Westlake Park, 401 Pine St.

When: Friday, 5 p.m. and Saturday, 5 p.m.

riseup4abortionrights.org/day-of-day-after-decision-protests/

Shout Your Abortion

Where: Seattle’s Yessler Terrace Park, 903 Yessler Way, Seattle W

When: Friday, 5 p.m.

https://shoutyourabortion.com/

Students For Life

Where: Washington Capitol campus in Olympia, 416 Sid Snyder Ave. S.W.

When: Saturday, 11 a.m.

studentsforlife.org/lifeislouder/

This post will be updated.

If you know of other abortion-related rallies or events, contact staff writer Omar Rashad at orashad@seattletimes.com.