Guard your pets and ears. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are back this week, and with it comes the roar of the F/A-18 Super Hornets.

Genesee Park and Lake Washington will host the weekend’s Seafair Weekend Festival, featuring live music, hydro races and, at the end of each day, an aerial performance of the jets doing rolls, loops and turns at up to 700 mph.

And yes, the Interstate 90 bridge will be open. While the bridge has closed in years past, it’s stayed open during the show since 2019, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Here’s when you might catch a glimpse of the blue and yellow planes.

According to the Museum of Flight, located near where the jets will take off, the Blue Angels will arrive by 1 p.m. Wednesday, with some media flights occurring that morning.

Advertising

Practice with take place over Lake Washington on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and on Friday, the Blue Angels will take off around 2:40 p.m. for a 3:30 p.m. Boeing Seafair Air Show.

The Blue Angels shows on Saturday and Sunday are also scheduled for between 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Other planes like a PBY Catalina and a B-17 will take off beforehand.

Residents may be most likely to notice the planes during the times immediately before and after the show, when the planes fly from the north end of Boeing Field at the King County International Airport to the show over Lake Washington.

Though the Blue Angels are not authorized to do so during an air show, the Super Hornet aircraft can surpass the speed of sound, creating a sonic boom. The top speed they reach during a show is 700 mph, with the volume falling somewhere between level of noise from a motorcycle and a rock concert.

Viewing of the Blue Angels’ takeoffs and landings will take place at the main parking lot along Boeing Field’s fence line. Access on Saturday and Sunday requires Museum of Flight admission. Visitors may bring in blankets or low-back folding chairs for viewing.

Material from The Seattle Times archive was included in this report.