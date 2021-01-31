When the world returns relatively back to normal — whether that means receiving a vaccine, reaching herd immunity, or lifting restrictions — what are you most looking forward to doing?

Are you finally going to go on that tropical vacation or visit your mom more often? Do you long for a crowded bar and rubbing elbows with strangers again, or just getting back to some kind of work?

Is there someone you want to see? Some dear friend you want to hug? Or just the freedom to move around outside carefree?

It’s been nearly one year since the Puget Sound region experienced its first death from COVID-19. One year of tremendous loss and uncertainty. Canceled plans and soaring unemployment. One long year.

But now as vaccines slowly roll out offering a glimmer of hope, what are you most looking forward to doing again? When you think about returning to some form of normalcy, what are you yearning for? The Seattle Times wants to know.

Call and leave us a message at 206-464-2062. Or send us an email at covid@seattletimes.com. In order for us to ensure that we’re representing the communities we serve, be sure to include your name, age, ZIP code, occupation and race or ethnicity you identify with in your response.

Or tell us below.

We’re collecting responses from across the region, and we’d love to hear from you. All submissions are due by Friday, Feb. 12.