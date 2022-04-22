By
Staff Photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Seattle CEO, big-business antagonist Dan Price accused of assaulting woman
- 'The ugliest building in downtown Seattle' or 'a piece of public art'? Either way, King County is closing it down
- News updates as President Biden visits Portland and Seattle Thursday
- How President Joe Biden's visit is affecting Seattle-area roads, freeways and transit service
- News updates, traffic impacts as President Joe Biden visits Seattle Friday
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.