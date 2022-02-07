One sure way to be called “racist” as a writer of color is to name or talk about race.

As sure as Seattle rain, whenever I write about race — which is all the time — I get emails from furious readers who call for my firing, my deplatforming and, sometimes, my disappearance.

Reaction to last week’s column calling for more diversity in classical music brought out a lot of these responses, many following along these lines: “The sheer hatred of the author for white people and her desire to destroy European culture should be treated as what it is — unadulterated racism.”

It seems the mere mention of race as a foundational organizing system in our society is so threatening and makes some people so uncomfortable that to even hear about it triggers a strong reaction.

Why is that? I have been thinking a lot about this question and I think part of the answer is that whiteness does not see itself. We have made thinking and talking about race something that is the responsibility of people who are marginalized by racism, not the people who are benefiting from it. We have also made the work of fixing racism the responsibility of people of color.

Author Ijeoma Oluo wrote in an essay in The Establishment: “ … while I, and just about any person of color who has spent their lives in a white supremacist society, know enough about white culture to write a book or two on whiteness and option the bestseller movie rights, y’all know almost nothing about us and even less about yourselves. Why? Because you don’t have to.”

Advertising

Even using the term “white people” in this column will likely elicit visceral negative reactions, because that’s how much we depend on whiteness remaining invisible.

Seattle authors Tilman Smith and Ilsa Govan have worked for many years as trainers, educators and facilitators to try to help people — particularly white women like themselves — see racial justice as part of their work.

In their new book, “What’s Up With White Women?,” Smith and Govan tackle the topic head on. After spending several years pondering with each other and another friend the title’s provocative question, they realized that they didn’t have an easy answer.

The realization they didn’t fully understand what motivated their actions or their approach was eye-opening. “And it was embarrassing,” Smith said. “And we thought, ‘Boy, talk about deeply blocking our behavior and the impact of our behavior.’ So we just started exploring what it is we do.”

The result of that exploration is a model they developed that helps readers understand how they can move from the beginning phase of normalizing whiteness and white supremacy, or “immersion,” to a place they call “integration,” or where they are both aware and more comfortable with the ambiguity and culpability that awareness creates. In between the poles are phases called “capitulation,” “defense,” “projection” and “balance.”

An important aspect of the “integration” phase is that it’s not a fixed endpoint. There’s no gold star, there’s no parade for getting there. Every person will move back and forth along the continuum at different points, making mistakes and repairing them along the way.

Advertising

One way Smith and Govan model that, in the book and in their lives, is by sharing their own stories and the vulnerability that comes with admitting mistakes. That vulnerability creates an invitation to others to do the same and keeps them from being “paralyzed by the shame of having made a mistake,” Govan said. The book opens with a powerful story about Govan and Smith helping to organize an anti-racism conference while not seeing how their leadership was perpetuating the very racism they were working to change.

While it is absolutely critical that white people continue to read books, watch films, and listen to and follow the wisdom and leadership of people of color, it can’t just end there.

“Too many white women are also silent in conversations about racism because we have internalized sexism,” Govan said. “And we’ve heard the message, we should be following the lead of people of color. And so then we leave all of the weight of carrying those conversations on the shoulders of people of color.”

That weight is frankly exhausting and unsustainable. We need many more shoulders to carry it. That includes not just white women, but white men as well as nonbinary people, too.

There is no road map for finding the right balance between knowing when to step up and step back, or how to welcome critical feedback and grow from it rather than letting it incapacitate you. This is work we all need to do — including people of color with varying levels of privilege ourselves. But getting more comfortable with the uncertainty the journey creates is a core part of the growth Govan and Smith are encouraging readers to embrace.

Govan and Smith’s book is, as they call it, a “love letter” to other white women and a call for white people to step up and do their own personal work so they can more effectively join the collective effort to create a different, more just world.

It’s an aspiration, most of all.

“We’re not in balance or in integration most of the time,” Smith said, “but we have a vision for what we hope it would look like. And we can strive towards it.”